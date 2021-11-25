Thanksgiving tradition returns: Turkey Trot raises money for Denver metro community

DENVER — After going virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, runners are back on the streets of Denver for the 48th Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving.

Nearly 8,000 people registered for the holiday tradition, which raises money to support Mile High United Way. An example of the programs it benefits is their 211 center, which fielded over 120,000 calls in 2020 alone.

"My kids have come for the last five years. There's nothing better than watching their smiling faces as they're running throughout Wash Park. And I just love knowing that every moment that we're running, and I'm seeing those faces, we're running to make sure every child has the same smiling face all year round," said Chelsea Carver, the chief development officer for Mile High United Way.

As of Thursday morning, there was no estimate for how much money was raised this year. However, those with Mile High United Way said they have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past.

Click here to learn more about the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot.