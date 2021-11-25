Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thanksgiving tradition returns: Turkey Trot raises money for Denver metro community

Nearly 8,000 runners registered for 48th annual Turkey Trot
items.[0].image.alt
Denver7.
turkey trot 2021.jpg
Posted at 12:30 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 14:30:52-05

DENVER — After going virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, runners are back on the streets of Denver for the 48th Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving.

Nearly 8,000 people registered for the holiday tradition, which raises money to support Mile High United Way. An example of the programs it benefits is their 211 center, which fielded over 120,000 calls in 2020 alone.

"My kids have come for the last five years. There's nothing better than watching their smiling faces as they're running throughout Wash Park. And I just love knowing that every moment that we're running, and I'm seeing those faces, we're running to make sure every child has the same smiling face all year round," said Chelsea Carver, the chief development officer for Mile High United Way.

As of Thursday morning, there was no estimate for how much money was raised this year. However, those with Mile High United Way said they have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past.

Click here to learn more about the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather