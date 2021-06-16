Temperatures and tensions rising as resident claims apartment complex left her without AC for weeks

DENVER — As temperatures rise across Colorado, a resident of Deerfield Apartments in Denver says she is red hot over her broken air conditioning unit.

The woman, who asked to stay anonymous, moved into her apartment in January. On May 30, she noticed her air conditioning unit was broken and filed a claim.

Her unit has not been fixed since.

She says even though she has filed several requests and input several tickets for a repair, nobody has fixed her unit.

"I've been trying to get a cooler system. I've been trying to get anything, but there's no help," the resident said. "I haven't had AC for about three weeks."

The resident, who lives in the apartment with her boyfriend and dog, says it is hard to focus, move around and enjoy her apartment when the thermometer hovers around 90 degrees on some days.

"I can't turn on the TV for too long. I can't really cook because it just heats up the whole apartment," she said. "It's just been hot."

As temperatures heated up in June, she was convinced to purchase a $300 portable air conditioner to keep her apartment cool until her unit is fixed. However, on days that near 100 degrees, the small conditioner is no match.

There are no laws in Colorado stating that apartments must be air conditioned. However, Drew Hamrick, SVP of government affairs and general counsel with the Colorado Apartment Association, released a statement for a similar story about apartment renters and broken air conditioning. The statement reads, in part:

“There are two potential avenues for renters who have no air conditioning. If the issue is the resident’s air conditioner is broken, the housing provider is obligated to repair it within a reasonable period of time of receiving written notice that it's broken."

Denver7 reached out to property management, however, it had no comment on the situation.