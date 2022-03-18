Watch
Telluride man dies in avalanche in Poverty Gulch area

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:55 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 22:59:34-04

A 29-year-old Telluride man died in an avalanche in the Poverty Gulch area Thursday, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

The avalanche happened south of Trout Lake, 13 miles south of Telluride.

Around 3 p.m., Helitrax, a local heli-ski outfitter, was flying in the Trout Lake area and spotted evidence of an avalanche. The crew saw a single set of tracks going into the slide area but none coming out, the sheriff's office said.

A search and rescue mission was launched while Helitrax began an aerial beacon search. The sheriff's office said the Helitrax crew detected a signal and landed their helicopter. They then found a man who had been buried in the debris. Search and rescue members were flown in to recover the body.

The man has been identified as Devin Overton, 29, of Telluride. The sheriff's office said next of kin have been notified.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office extended condolences to Overton's family and friends.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), avalanche danger was rated at moderate at and above treeline for both the Northern and Southern San Juan Zones Thursday.

