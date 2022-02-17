Teller County authorities asking for public's help locating woman missing since early 2021

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County authorities are asking for the public's help searching for a woman who has been missing since early 2021.

Dava Charlene Leonard, now 40, has been missing since early 2021.

According to NamUs, Leonard last had contact with a person on Feb. 28, 2021, though the Teller County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen on March 3, 2021 in the Rainbow Valley Subdivision off S. Highway 67 in Divide.

According to NamUs, Leonard was last seen at her boyfriend's residence in Divide. She does not have a cell phone or car. Her bank account has not had any activity as well.

NamUs

Her family is concerned about her welfare.

Leonard has long brown hair and green eyes. She has a piercing below her left eye, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her left arm and back. She is described as a white woman standing between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches. She weighs between 120 and 130 pounds. She wears dentures.

At the time she went missing, she was wearing a gray Columbia coat with front and side pockets, and jeans.

If you have seen Leonard or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Det. Karr with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652.

Denver7 reached out to the sheriff's office on Wednesday to learn more about this case, but has not heard back.