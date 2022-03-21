Teens injured in shooting at Federal Heights party

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a party in Federal Heights over the weekend.

Federal Heights police officers responded to a call for shots being fired at a party at an apartment in the 1300 block of West 84th Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, the CBI said. Both had to be hospitalized, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The CBI said some type of disturbance occurred at the party before the shootings, however, further details were not provided.

Investigators believe the person or people responsible left the scene and are still at large. There are no further details on potential suspects.

Anyone who has information on the shootings is asked to contact the Federal Heights Police Department at (303) 428-8833.