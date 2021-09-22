Teenager killed, another injured in I-225 crash

AURORA, Colo. — A teenager died and another was seriously injured in a Sunday night crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora.

Aurora officers responded to the crash on I-225 near the E. 6th Avenue exit around 8:50 p.m. where two 17-year-olds had been ejected from a Chevrolet Silverado.

Aurora police investigators believe the Silverado was traveling northbound when the driver lost control, which caused the truck to roll over at least once. They believe the teens were traveling at a high rate of speed. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were additional contributing factors.

The male, who investigators suspect was the driver, died at the hospital. The female remains hospitalized from her injuries.

The Arapahoe County coroner will release the identity of the male victim once he’s been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.