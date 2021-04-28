Watch
Teenager, baby missing from Aurora area

Submitted to the Aurora Police Department
Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 28, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are looking for a 14-year-old girl and her 3-month-old baby after they went to visit a friend and never returned home.

The Aurora Police Department said the teen's name is Nora an the baby's name is Nicole. Last names were not provided.

They left home — around the 500 block of N. Dayton Way — around noon to visit Nora's friend.

As of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, they had not returned, police said.

Anybody who knows where they are or might e is asked to call 911 immediately.

