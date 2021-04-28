Teenager, baby missing from Aurora area

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are looking for a 14-year-old girl and her 3-month-old baby after they went to visit a friend and never returned home.

The Aurora Police Department said the teen's name is Nora an the baby's name is Nicole. Last names were not provided.

HAVE YOU SEEN NORA OR NICOLE? #Runaway #AtRisk



Nora is 14 & left home near 500 N Dayton around noon w/ her 3 month old baby, Nicole, to go visit a friend. Nora & Nicole have not returned home. If you have seen them, or know where they might be, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/g2OJjLUUpj — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) April 28, 2021

They left home — around the 500 block of N. Dayton Way — around noon to visit Nora's friend.

As of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, they had not returned, police said.

Anybody who knows where they are or might e is asked to call 911 immediately.