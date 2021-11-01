Teen who was hit by car in Aurora Sunday dies

AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy died Sunday evening in Aurora after he was hit by a car.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on S. Chambers Road near E. Hampden Circle. Once they arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 15-year-old boy had been struck by a Subaru Forester. The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The boy was transported to a hospital and later died, police said.

Aurora Police Traffic Investigators determined that the driver had been traveling northbound on S. Chambers Road just south of E. Hampden Circle. According to early investigations, police said they believe the boy stepped into the pathway of the car.

Investigators said they don't believe the driver was speeding or under the influence.

The boy has not been identified.

Anybody who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.