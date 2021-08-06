Teen starts theater company to perform, give back

LONGMONT, Colo. — When you discover your passion in life early, why wait to chase it?

Austin Golinski has gone from discovering his love for theater, to dreaming of owning his own theater company, to making that dream a reality all before graduating high school.

“I am 15 years old,” he told Denver7.

He’s also the founder of the 5280 Theater Company, made up entirely of young performers ages 7 and up.

“5280 theater company is designed to be a theater company for kids while providing professional theater at an amazing level,” Golinski said.

The teen says he wanted to live his dream by running a group of performers and crew members to put on stage shows. He’s doing just that with his company, performing an original show this weekend in Longmont.

“It’s essentially a Broadway review,” he said. ”All of performers have been working three months now.”

The show, called “Broadway’s Best,” takes place at Jester’s Dinner Theater in Longmont on Aug. 7. There is a 2 p.m. and a 6 p.m. show, and both include dinner.

But there is more to the show than singing, dancing and a meal.

“We wanted to make sure our return to live theater was not only a way to support our performers, but support he community around us,” Golinski said.

That’s why a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“This is our one step for what we can do to make the world a better place,” he said.

For more information on the company or to buy tickets, click here.