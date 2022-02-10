Teen sentenced to 35 years in prison for Lakewood fatal shooting

A teenager has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a Lakewood fatal shooting in March 2020, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 25, Caleb Hasson Brewer,19, plead guilty to second degree murder in the death of Robert Steige, 65, after parties reached an agreement.

On March 9, 2020, Steige was sitting inside his vehicle in his driveway after returning from a trip to the grocery story when he was approached by then-17-year-old Brewer.

Brewer later told a witness he wanted to steal Steige's vehicle, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office. When Steige wouldn't give up the keys, Brewer shot him twice.

The teen was taken into custody on March 12, 2020, after he was observed in a stolen Jeep and crashed following a police pursuit in Denver.

“On the night of March 9, 2020, Caleb Brewer left his home armed with a firearm, intending to commit a crime,” said Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Tariq Sheikh. “He then senselessly and brutally murdered Robert Steige for not giving Mr. Brewer his car keys. Our hearts are with the family of Mr. Steige, and we are thankful for the quality investigation conducted by the Lakewood Police Department.”

The Steige family addressed the court during the sentencing Tuesday and described Robert as a devoted caretaker and beloved husband, uncle and friend. They said they believe the plea agreement is what Robert would have wanted, the district attorney's office said.