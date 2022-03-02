Teen reported missing in Lone Tree, CBI issues endangered missing alert

DENVER – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing person alert after a teen from Lone Tree was last seen last Friday.

Hailey Anne Plute, 16, was last seen leaving on foot in the 8000 block of Fairview Court, near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and S. Yosemite Street.

Authorities believe she may have last been in the area of 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Denver on Friday, Feb. 25.

She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

If seen, call 911 or the Lone Tree Police Department at (303) 799-0533.