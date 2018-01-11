Teen killed after falling from porch in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 19-year-old man was killed after falling from a porch in Boulder County Thursday morning.

The unidentified teen was not breathing when paramedics arrived in the 5000 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive around 9 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the teen to fall. Foul play is not suspected at this time, deputies say.

The teen’s identity will be released once family members are notified.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will make a determination as to the official cause and manner of death once they have completed their investigation.