Teen in custody after fatal shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A 17-year-old was taken into custody on Monday evening following a shooting in Northglenn that left a person dead.

On Monday at 9:50 p.m., officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 11355 York St. at the N Line commuter rail station.

When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect had stolen the victim's cell phone and then shot him in the stomach.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect was found nearby and was taken into custody. Police said he is 17 years old.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to contact Det. Damon Hoodak at 303-450-8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org.

No other details are available as of Tuesday morning.