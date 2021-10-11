Teen hit by car while crossing road to Wheat Ridge High School

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A teenager was struck by a driver Monday morning while in the crosswalk in front of Wheat Ridge High School.

Officers with the Wheat Ridge Police Department responded to the high school at 7:24 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a teenager had been crossing the crosswalk in front of the school when a driver, who was dropping a child off at the school and didn't see the teen, turned onto 32nd Avenue. The driver hit the teen and he was transported to a local hospital with a leg injury, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cited.

Police said sun glare may have been a factor.

This is a developing story.