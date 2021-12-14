Teen girl dies after being ejected from pickup truck during crash

PARKER, Colo. — A teen girl has died after she was ejected from a pickup truck during a crash Sunday evening.

According to the Parker Police Department, around 7:20 p.m., a pickup truck with five passengers was traveling south on Parker Road at J Morgan Boulevard.

A car traveling north on Parker Road began to turn west on J Morgan Boulevard and struck the truck.

A teenager sitting in the backseat of the pickup truck was ejected and transported to Parker Adventist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Three other passengers in the pickup truck and the car's lone occupant were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The Parker Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.