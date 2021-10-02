Teen dies in dirt bike crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. – A 17-year-old boy riding a dirt bike was killed in a crash involving a vehicle in Aurora Friday night.

It happened around 8:25 p.m. on Havana Street near East 6th Avenue.

Police said the teen was riding a non-street-legal dirt bike at a high rate of speed southbound on Havana, ran a red light at 6th Avenue, and collided with a turning vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a Cadillac Sedan, was northbound on Havana and was making a left-hand turn when the teen on the dirt bike collided with the side of the sedan while it was turning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The teen, who has yet to be identified, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Cadillac stayed on scene and was not injured, police said.

Police said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors for the driver of the sedan.

Aurora police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash, and have not yet spoke to police, to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.