Teen dead, another seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two juvenile males were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Aurora early Monday morning. One of the teens, the passenger, was ejected during the crash and pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road.

The Aurora Police Department said the driver of an Infiniti sedan was traveling eastbound on East Hampden Avenue and lost control when he entered the South Tower Road intersection.

The Infiniti veered to the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to become airborne, the department said. The Infiniti struck a light pole and retaining wall before coming to a rest.

Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police area asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

