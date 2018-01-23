Teen accused of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell to be tried as adult

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The teen accused of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell will be tried as an adult.

The 15-year-old's transfer hearing began last week inside an Adams County courtroom and on Tuesday, the district attorney decided to move the case to adult court.

The teen's name has not yet been released as charges have not been filed.

Kiaya Campbell went missing last June after leaving her dad's home in Thornton with a 15-year-old. Hours later, Thornton Police discovered the girl's body lying face down in the grass at a Thornton park.

