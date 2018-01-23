Teen accused of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell to be tried as adult

TheDenverChannel.com Team
10:49 AM, Jan 23, 2018
1 hour ago
kiaya campbell | adams county court | kiaya campbell kiling | kiaya campbell case
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The teen accused of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell will be tried as an adult.

The 15-year-old's transfer hearing began last week inside an Adams County courtroom and on Tuesday, the district attorney decided to move the case to adult court.

The teen's name has not yet been released as charges have not been filed.

Kiaya Campbell went missing last June after leaving her dad's home in Thornton with a 15-year-old. Hours later, Thornton Police discovered the girl's body lying face down in the grass at a Thornton park.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top