Teen, 17, formally charged in connection to deadly Northglenn shooting

Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 12:36:18-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — On Friday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office officially charged a 17-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting in Northglenn on Monday evening.

D'Angelo Trujillo, 17, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He is accused of shooting and killing a 54-year-old man at 11355 York St. at the N Line commuter rail station, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene Monday evening, they learned that the suspect had stolen the victim's cell phone and then shot him in the stomach. The victim was transported to a hospital and died, and the suspect was found nearby.

No other details were available. The victim has not been identified.

