Teen, 14, killed in hit-and-run in Aurora; juvenile driver returned to scene

AURORA, Colo. — A young teenager died after he was hit by a juvenile driver on Monday evening in Aurora.

Around 7:50 p.m. Monday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a call of a person who had been hit by a car in the parking lot of Village Green Park, located at 1300 S. Chambers Circle.

Witnesses said the driver fled from the scene on foot, leaving the car in the parking lot.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy trapped under a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan. The Aurora Fire Rescue Department extricated him from under the vehicle, but he did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Police said they learned that the boy had been hanging on the front of the vehicle when he slid off, fell underneath and was run over.

Aurora investigators said they believed the driver of the minivan — which was stolen — was a juvenile female.

The driver returned to the scene later and talked with investigators, police said.

As of Monday at 10 p.m., police had not arrested anybody in connection with this incident. The boy has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.