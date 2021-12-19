Teddy Bridgwater taken to the hospital after injury in Sunday's game

DENVER — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field and taken to the hospital after injuring himself during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Bridgewater was diving for a first down when his head hit the turf. It appeared he lost consciousness for a short time after the injury.

He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field as his teammates surrounded him and the crowd chanted “Teddy.”

It was reported he was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. Denver7’s Troy Renck tweeted that Bridgwater has movement in all of his extremities.

#Broncos Bridgewater was taken to hospital. Does have movement in all extremities. Being evaluated for a head injury. He jumped into air and as was landing was hit on torso, driving facemask and head into turf. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 19, 2021

Backup Drew Lock was brought in to finish the game.

