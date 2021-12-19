Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teddy Bridgwater taken to the hospital after injury in Sunday's game

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is carted off the field after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bengals Broncos Football
Posted at 4:30 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 18:38:08-05

DENVER — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field and taken to the hospital after injuring himself during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Bridgewater was diving for a first down when his head hit the turf. It appeared he lost consciousness for a short time after the injury.

He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field as his teammates surrounded him and the crowd chanted “Teddy.”

It was reported he was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. Denver7’s Troy Renck tweeted that Bridgwater has movement in all of his extremities.

Backup Drew Lock was brought in to finish the game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
storiesofhope-Sharie Madrid.png

Good news and stories of hope from Denver7