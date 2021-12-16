Tasty Thai restaurant owner speaks on family's success after journey to US

DENVER — Hundreds of people pass by the Tasty Thai restaurant on Colfax Avenue daily, but few know the story behind its success.

Several years ago, Jor Roon and his family had to escape their home in order to survive.

"I was born in Myanmar, and there was a genocide happening at that time towards our people. We’re the Mon ethnicity, and we fled to Thailand in 2003, stayed in a refugee camp in Thailand for two years learning English," said Jor Roon, the co-founder of Tasty Thai.

After arriving in Denver as refugees, life wasn’t immediately easier. Even with his parents working multiple jobs, they were still living paycheck to paycheck.

"It was a brand new world with a country, new people and it was definitely difficult, but we were promised a better opportunity, a better future, the American dream," Roon said.

After years of work, the Roon family decided to start on a new path and open a restaurant, Tasty Thai.

"I thought about a restaurant because my mom is an amazing cook. So, I said, let’s take her talent and I was taking business courses and we started a restaurant," Roon said.

Roon says it’s his family’s desire to never settle that allowed them to grow the restaurant to a point where they are now about to open their third location.

"If you asked me five years ago where I would be, I wouldn’t be able to tell you," Roon said.

The dream that at one point seemed unrealistic is now a new chapter for generations to come.

"I feel like they are very proud just to be able to have something in the US and build something for themselves other than just working under corporate America. No dream is too big to complete," Roon said.

Tasty Thai is also hosting a clothing drive in order to give back to the community this Christmas. They’re offering a discount off your order if you drop off clothes at their Denver restaurant. All clothing will go to the Denver Rescue Mission in order to help people experiencing homelessness.