Taste of Colorado returning in 2021

DENVER — Taste of Colorado is returning to Denver Labor Day weekend for its 38th year after being canceled in 2020 for COVID-19.

The event will be in a new format, taking place all over downtown Denver with local food, music and art. Taste of Colorado was previously held at Civic Center Park.

The Downtown Denver Partnership has issued a call for local artists and musicians interested in participating in Taste of Colorado. The Partnership is seeking artists to design murals that encompass Urban Adventure and Urban Exploration. Interested Denver artists can apply here.

Food offerings will be exclusively local at this year. For 2021 only, restaurants with an existing physical location in downtown Denver have the option to be a featured participant, serving out of their existing location with no cost to participate. Interested restaurants should applyapply here

Bands interested in performing at Taste of Colorado can submit an electronic promo kit to pat@patemerineproductions.com.

All interested musicians, restauranteurs, marketplace vendors and artists are asked to submit their interest by June 1, 2021.

For more information regarding this year’s event, visit here.