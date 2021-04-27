Watch
Tanker truck crash closes Highway 36 north of Lyons

Boulder County Sheriff's Office
Tanker truck crash on US 36_April 27 2021
US 36 at Blue Mountain Road
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 15:00:46-04

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A tanker truck has crashed on Highway 36 just north of Lyons, prompting a full closure of the highway.

The truck crashed and rolled over on Highway 36 (N. St. Vrain Drive) near Blue Mountain Road, between Longmont Dam Road and Apple Valley Road, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office announced the closure on Twitter at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday.

The highway is closed in both directions in this area.

The sheriff's office said they expect the highway to remain closed for a "prolonged" time.

The Google Map below shows approximately where the crash occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

