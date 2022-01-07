Tanker rollover closes Routt County Road 51 east of Hayden airport

HAYDEN, Colo. — Routt County Road 51 east of the Yampa Valley Regional Airport is closed due to a tanker rollover.

The road is closed at milepost 2 in Hayden after the tanker rolled just before 3 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

The tanker is carrying 75,000 gallons of aviation fuel, but it did not rupture, Cutler said. However, one of the tanker’s diesel tanks did rupture and spilled a small amount, which fire crews contained quickly.

Work is underway to unload the aviation fuel from the tanker, Cutler said.

No one was injured.

It’s not clear how the tanker rollover occurred.

There’s currently no ETA when Routt County Road 51 will reopen. Officials recommend anyone trying to access the Yampa Valley Regional Airport use Routt County Road 51A from the west.