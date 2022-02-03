SWAT team responds to Aurora hotel after report of man with gun

AURORA, Colo. — Some rooms have been evacuated from a hotel in Aurora due to a SWAT situation.

A family member of a woman inside the Extended Stay America at 13941 E. Harvard Ave. contacted the Aurora Police Department at 1:49 a.m. saying there was a man with a gun inside the woman’s room refusing to let her leave.

Due to the report of a weapon involved, Aurora’s SWAT team was called to bring a peaceful resolve to the situation.

Law enforcement believe there are people inside the room, but they haven’t been able to make contact with anyone inside, and they haven’t responded to SWAT commands to exit.

Surrounding rooms that were occupied have been evacuated.

This story is developing and will be updated.

