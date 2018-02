ADAMS COUNTY, Colo -- It took awhile, but authorities were able to successfully enter a house and arrest a suspect following a nearly 8 hours long standoff Friday, in Welby.

Police were called to the 1600 block of East 78th Avenue following reports of shots fired.

Thornton Police, who were assisting the Adams County Sheriff's Office, said the suspect apparently fired a weapon into the air.

Denver Police and the Colorado State Patrol joined in the effort to cordon off the neighborhood.

Police could be heard repeatedly yelling the suspect's name, and then, "This is the Thornton Police Department. You're under arrest. Come to the front door, with your hands in the air."

Welby Community School and Monterrey K-8 were placed on lockout.

Eric Liveornese was one of numerous anxious parents who waited for their children outside Welby.

"Yeah, she's in kindergarten," he said. The school right behind me. I came out here to pick her up and saw everybody standing on the corner, and tried to figure out what was going on."

Neighbor Alexandria Richards told Denver7 she was anxious to get home because her husband was not feeling well and they have two children, a 3-year old and an 8-month old, who were beginning to cry."

Neighbor Randy Green said the situation lasted well into the evening because police were waiting to get a search warrant before entering the house.