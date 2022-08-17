Watch Now
SUV lands in creek near US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon

The eastbound lanes have since reopened after the vehicle recovery
GOLDEN, Colo. — Eastbound U.S. 6 reopened Wednesday afternoon through Clear Creek Canyon after an SUV crashed in the creek.

A call came in just before 7 a.m. for a report of a 2002 Ford SUV in the creek near U.S. 6 between Colorado Highway 93 and Colorado Highway 119, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

A firefighter used a rope to descend the 75-foot slope to the crash and determined nobody was inside the car. Other firefighters searched the embankment and did not find anybody, according to Golden Fire-Rescue.

It's not yet clear where the driver went.

U.S. 6 closed some time before 7:30 a.m., but reopened shortly after, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The eastbound lanes closed again around 11 a.m. and reopened by about 12:30 p.m. The vehicle is about 50 feet down the embankment, and a large wrecker will be needed for the recovery efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

