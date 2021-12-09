Watch
Suspects driving stolen car are in custody following pursuit in Douglas County, sheriff's office says

Posted at 5:37 AM, Dec 09, 2021
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple suspects are in custody after Douglas County authorities pursued a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.

Deputy Jose Uribe with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started as a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Douglas County.

The pursuit ended on S. Santa Fe Drive south of W. Mineral Avenue. Uribe said he believes deputies used stop sticks to blow out the car's tires.

All suspects were taken into custody, Uribe said. Two of them were transported to a nearby hospital for injuries. No officers were hurt.

Uribe said Santa Fe will likely stay closed for at least a couple hours.

The City of Littleton said northbound and southbound lanes of S. Santa Fe Drive are closed from W. Mineral Avenue to W. County Line Road. This is just northeast of Chatfield State Park. Santa Fe may stay closed until 8 a.m. Both W. Mineral Avenue and W. County Line Road are open.

No other details were available.

