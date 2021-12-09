Suspects driving stolen car are in custody following pursuit in Douglas County, sheriff's office says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple suspects are in custody after Douglas County authorities pursued a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.

Deputy Jose Uribe with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started as a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Douglas County.

The pursuit ended on S. Santa Fe Drive south of W. Mineral Avenue. Uribe said he believes deputies used stop sticks to blow out the car's tires.

All suspects were taken into custody, Uribe said. Two of them were transported to a nearby hospital for injuries. No officers were hurt.

Uribe said Santa Fe will likely stay closed for at least a couple hours.

The City of Littleton said northbound and southbound lanes of S. Santa Fe Drive are closed from W. Mineral Avenue to W. County Line Road. This is just northeast of Chatfield State Park. Santa Fe may stay closed until 8 a.m. Both W. Mineral Avenue and W. County Line Road are open.

You can see the closure point on NB Santa Fe at County Line just north of C470. Take that to Broadway then work your way back to Santa Fe from Littleton Blvd or Mineral. pic.twitter.com/3krGdedy8m — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) December 9, 2021

No other details were available.