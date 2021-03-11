Suspects connected to San Luis Valley human remains investigation facing new charges

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Two men connected to an investigation involving human remains in the San Luis Valley and late 2020 missing persons cases are facing additional charges, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, who was well-known in the area by the nickname "Psycho," was arrested Nov. 19, 2020 and already facing charges in the murders of Myron Martinez, 37, of Del Norte; Shayla Hammel, 34, of Saguache; and Selena Esquibel, 20, of Alamosa. Baroz is now facing additional charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains related to the murder of Xavier Zeven Garcia, according to the CBI. He's currently being held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

An affidavit obtained by Denver7 in January indicated Francisco Ramirez, 38, was arrested Dec. 11, 2020 on federal weapons charges. The CBI announced Wednesday that an arrested warrant was issued March 8 for Ramirez for three counts of tampering with deceased human remains and accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the homicides of Martinez, Esquibel and Garcia.

On Jan. 19, the CBI announced the arrests of Julius Anthony Baroz, 30, and CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, both of Alamosa. Both are accused of also being involved in the death of Martinez.

Julius Baroz faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body. Adre Baroz and Julius Baroz are brothers, the CBI confirmed.

Dominguez faces charges of tampering with a deceased human body, accessory to first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.

The CBI announced Nov. 18, 2020 that the remains of three people were found on two separate Conejos County properties, near the town of Las Sauces. One of those properties — 19086 County Road 27, in Sanford — was being rented to Ramirez. The only official identifications of the remains are of Martinez and Hammel.

According to an arrest affidavit, victims were mutilated and then transported to and from locations within the San Luis Valley area, including Ramirez’s property. Informants told investigators Ramirez had driven his vehicle and one belonging to Adre Baroz with "with mutilated human remains in the vehicle, sometimes for days at a time,” the affidavit states. Ramirez is also accused of cleaning murder scenes, transporting victims and burning evidence, including human remains.

In affidavits for both Julius Baroz and Dominguez, an informant said Martinez came to Adre Baroz's apartment to purchase drugs and during the meeting Julius Baroz helped hold down Martinez so Adre Baroz could slice his throat. Adre Baroz shot Martinez as well, according to the informant. The affidavits say Dominguez later arrived at the apartment and helped Adre Baroz dismember Martinez's body.

The investigation remains ongoing.

