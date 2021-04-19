Suspected police impersonator taken into custody near Empower Field at Mile High

AURORA, Colo. — A suspected police impersonator was taken into custody Monday morning near Empower Field at Mile High.

At 6:31 a.m., Colorado State Patrol received a report of road rage around Highway 36 and Sheridan Boulevard. The person who reported the incident said a car was speeding in and out of lanes, said Corporal Ivan Alvarado with CSP.

Troopers and officers with the Denver Police Department stopped the vehicle — a Ford Crown Victoria — on southbound Interstate 25 at milemarker 214A near Empower Field at Mile High. The vehicle was fully outfitted with a laptop and lights, Alvarado said.

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody. Alvarado said they believe he was impersonating police.

Alvarado said the driver had a voluntary Aurora Police Department ID from 2020, but does not work with the police department. CSP later confirmed the man is not a police officer at any department.

This remains an open investigation as authorities do not know if he made any stops.