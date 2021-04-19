Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspected police impersonator taken into custody near Empower Field at Mile High

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 8:54 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 10:56:44-04

AURORA, Colo. — A suspected police impersonator was taken into custody Monday morning near Empower Field at Mile High.

At 6:31 a.m., Colorado State Patrol received a report of road rage around Highway 36 and Sheridan Boulevard. The person who reported the incident said a car was speeding in and out of lanes, said Corporal Ivan Alvarado with CSP.

Troopers and officers with the Denver Police Department stopped the vehicle — a Ford Crown Victoria — on southbound Interstate 25 at milemarker 214A near Empower Field at Mile High. The vehicle was fully outfitted with a laptop and lights, Alvarado said.

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody. Alvarado said they believe he was impersonating police.

Alvarado said the driver had a voluntary Aurora Police Department ID from 2020, but does not work with the police department. CSP later confirmed the man is not a police officer at any department.

This remains an open investigation as authorities do not know if he made any stops.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting