Suspected DUI crash causes backups on I-25 north of Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to clean up a crash, possibly caused by a drunk driver, involving a SUV and a gravel hauler on Interstate 25 just north of Castle Rock.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, a 1995 Chevy SUV and gravel hauler crashed on southbound I-25 near Happy Canyon Road. The SUV had crashed into the back passenger side of the truck.

Crews worked to free the SUV driver with one southbound lane open. Once the driver was extricated, he or she was transported to Sky Ridge Medical Center, said Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol. Lewis said the driver had serious injuries, but the extent is unknown.

Major backups on I25 this morning as @CSP_CastleRock investigates this suspected DUI crash. The driver of the SUV had to be extricated.@dcsheriff , @CastleRockFF @ColoradoDOT & @SouthMetroPIO assisting.



The crash and subsequent lane closures caused major backups on the interstate.

"Please do not drunk & drive, bad things will happen," CSP tweeted.