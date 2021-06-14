Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspected DUI crash causes backups on I-25 north of Castle Rock

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock
I-25 and happy canyon crash_DDUI suspected_June 14 2021
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 10:03:44-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to clean up a crash, possibly caused by a drunk driver, involving a SUV and a gravel hauler on Interstate 25 just north of Castle Rock.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, a 1995 Chevy SUV and gravel hauler crashed on southbound I-25 near Happy Canyon Road. The SUV had crashed into the back passenger side of the truck.

Crews worked to free the SUV driver with one southbound lane open. Once the driver was extricated, he or she was transported to Sky Ridge Medical Center, said Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol. Lewis said the driver had serious injuries, but the extent is unknown.

The crash and subsequent lane closures caused major backups on the interstate.

"Please do not drunk & drive, bad things will happen," CSP tweeted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku