Suspected drunk driver shot by Larimer County deputies

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver was shot by deputies in Larimer County late Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday around 10 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a driver in Berthoud who was possibly drunk.

Deputies responded to the scene.

"Ten minutes later, the driver and deputies exchanged gunfire at 2nd Street and Welch Avenue," the sheriff's office said.

No details are available about what led to the shooting.

No deputies were injured.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident, with the Loveland Police Department at the lead.

No other information was available Thursday morning. This story will be updated once more details are available.