Suspect wounded by police during shootout in Globeville neighborhood

DENVER — One person was injured in a shootout between police officers and several individuals in the Globeville neighborhood.

The incident began with a call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when a person reported several people armed with weapons in the area of West 7th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas

"We had our Air One helicopter overhead. They were able to identify the likely suspects in that area, get into a vehicle described as a silver four-door sedan. That vehicle shortly thereafter left that location," Thomas said.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at West 9th Avenue and Grove Street, but the driver refused to stop, according to Thomas. The police helicopter continued to follow the vehicle until it stopped at 49th Avenue and Washington Street.

"Officers that were covering into the area were directed to make contact with these individuals. As they made their approach, they came under gunfire. Officers did return fire, striking one individual who went down at that location," Thomas said.

The wounded person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Thomas. Two officers fired their weapons.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Two other people were taken into custody at the scene. Another person was taken into custody later in the search. Two or three other people were able to get away. Police are continuing to search for these individuals. No further information on what the individuals looks like was immediately available.

"We did issue a sort of a reverse 911 telling people to shelter in place for a small area — about 49th to 50th and from Washington to Pearl," Thomas said.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.