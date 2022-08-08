Suspect wanted on charge of aggravated assault on Denver police officer

DENVER — Police in Denver are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a police officer in mid-July.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Johnny Esquibel. He is accused of assaulting an officer on July 13 around W. Alameda and S. Zenobia Street after officers found him passed out in a vehicle after he had hit another car. When police tried to contact him, he fled, police said.

Denver Police Department Joshua Johnny Esquibel

In the process, he struck a police officer and a civilian report taker with the police department. The latter was seriously injured, according to a CrimeStoppers flyer.

Police are now asking for the public's help locating Esquibel.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. To be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward, tipsters must call the tip line, which is open 24/7.