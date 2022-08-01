Suspect wanted in connection to fatal hit and run in northeast Denver

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a 23-year-old who is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on July 30.

The Denver Police Department responded to the crash at E. 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. One person died in the crash.

Police have identified Taylor Anthony Lindsey, 23, as the suspect driver. He fled the scene after the crash.

The person who died has not been identified.

Lindsey is described as a white man standing about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 340 pounds. He has brown, short hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information on Lindsey's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. To be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward, tipsters must call the tip line, which is open 24/7.