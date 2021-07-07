Suspect transported to the hospital after police shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting involving an officer at a motel Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Wolf's Motor Inn, 15691 E. Colfax Ave.

Aurora police tweeted that a suspect was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. No officers were injured.

#APDAlert: An officer involved shooting (OIS) has occurred at the Wolf's Motor Inn (15691 E Colfax Ave) at 10:05PM. No officers are injured and one suspect has been transported to a local hospital. Unknow condition PIO is enroute to the scene. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/aBz6CK7DVK — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 7, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when its available.