Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect transported to the hospital after police shooting in Aurora

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 01:04:06-04

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting involving an officer at a motel Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Wolf's Motor Inn, 15691 E. Colfax Ave.

Aurora police tweeted that a suspect was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. No officers were injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when its available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school