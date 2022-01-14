Suspect taken into custody after shooting at Longmont officers multiple times

LONGMONT, Colo. — While responding to a call about a reported stolen vehicle, a man fired at Longmont officers multiple times before being taken into custody.

Someone who had their car stolen called 911 to report seeing the vehicle in an alley near 4th Avenue and Baker Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. When Longmont officers arrived, they found the vehicle with four people inside.

A man inside the vehicle took off. An officer caught up with him in the 600 block of Baker Street, and he fired multiple rounds at the officer, according to police. The officer was not hit and did not return fire.

Another officer in his unmarked pickup truck encountered the man in the 100 block of Longs Peak, where he fired at least one round at the officer, hitting the driver’s side of the officer’s truck, police said.

The suspect was then hit by the pickup truck and taken into custody. He was then taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

The second officer was not injured and did not fire his weapon.

The Boulder County Investigations Team for the 20th Judicial District is investigating this case.

Per Longmont Police Services policy, the officer driving the pickup truck was placed on administrative leave.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Det. Molly Gettman at (303) 774-4720.

The 400 block of Baker Street north to Longs Peak Avenue and the 100 block of Longs Peak Avenue will be closed while the investigation is conducted.