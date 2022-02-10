Suspect shot in police shooting in southeast Aurora

DENVER – Aurora police said a suspect was shot shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday near South Parker Road and East Jamison Avenue.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital, police said, but their condition was not known as of 5:20 p.m. It was unclear whether officers shot the person or the person shot themself.

#APDAlert: Officer Involved Shooting in the area of E Jamison Ave/ S Parker Rd. Suspect was shot and transported to hospital, condition unknown. No officers were injured. Large police presence. Follow here for updates. PIO is enroute. pic.twitter.com/DeLs6ljQzn — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 10, 2022

Video from the scene showed numerous Aurora police cars in the area. Aurora police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

A police spokesperson is expected to discuss the shooting sometime Wednesday evening.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.