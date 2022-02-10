Watch
Suspect shot in police shooting in southeast Aurora

Aurora police shot a person shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday near South Parker Road and East Jamison Avenue, the department said.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 19:30:14-05

DENVER – Aurora police said a suspect was shot shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday near South Parker Road and East Jamison Avenue.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital, police said, but their condition was not known as of 5:20 p.m. It was unclear whether officers shot the person or the person shot themself.

Video from the scene showed numerous Aurora police cars in the area. Aurora police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

A police spokesperson is expected to discuss the shooting sometime Wednesday evening.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

