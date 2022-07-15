DENVER – Investigators were responding to a shooting involving police in the Globeville neighborhood early Friday afternoon, the second shooting involving officers in that neighborhood in as many days.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing following a domestic violence incident shortly before 1 p.m. Friday near the intersection of E. 51st Avenue and Grant Street.

Details about what led to officers shooting the suspect were not immediately released.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured in the shooting, the Denver Police Department said via Twitter.

On Wednesday, police were involved in a shootout with several individuals in the Globeville neighborhood. One of the suspects in that shooting died.

