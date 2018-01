ARVADA, Colo. -- A male suspect is dead following a brief chase involving Arvada Police.

Officers initially responded to a suspicious person call just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

They discovered a male driver wanted on multiple felony warrants and tried to take him into custody. Arvada Police say he drove away, eventually getting out of a car to run.

Police caught up to the suspect on the I-70 Frontage Road, near Kipling St. Officers then fired shots, but it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

A department spokesman said they are investigating if the man had a gun and if he fired at police.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are not looking for other suspects. They did not release the name of the man killed or the names of the officers involved in the incident.