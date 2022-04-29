EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place order for areas of Truckton, Colorado, a small community in the eastern part of the county.

A barricaded suspect is shooting at authorities from inside the home, according to the sheriff's office. Details on what led up to the situation are not available.

Everyone is advised to avoid the area for safety.

The shelter in place impacts the area within one mile of the 6200 block of Boone Road near the intersection with Night Train Lane.

Anyone living in the area is advised to "please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved."

