Suspect leads deputies on pursuit across metro area

DENVER — A suspect led deputies on a pursuit across the metro area Wednesday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted to help stop a vehicle near 80th Avenue and Federal Boulevard when someone inside the vehicle started shooting at deputies, public information officer Adam Sherman said. No one was hit or injured. Deputies did not fire their weapons, according to Sherman.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene. A second suspect took off, leading authorities on a chase throughout the metro area.

The suspect got on US-36 then traveled onto I-25, I-270, I-70, through the Denver International Airport and up to Peña Boulevard. Police were finally able to stop the suspect and take them into custody near Highway 85 and East 112th.

An infant was in the car during the pursuit, however they were not injured, Sherman said.

The sheriff's office will handle the criminal investigation. It is unclear at this time who will handle the traffic portion of the investigation.