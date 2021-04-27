Suspect known as 'Psycho' facing 5th murder charge

DENVER — The man accused of multiple murders in connection to human remains discovered in the San Luis Valley and late 2020 missing persons cases is facing additional charges.

The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday Adre Baroz, 26, who was well-known in the area by the nickname "Psycho," now faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with deceased human remains and first-degree assault related to the murder of Korina Arroyo, 31, of Monte Vista.

Adre Baroz has previously been charged in the murders of Myron Martinez, Shayla Hammel, Selena Esquibel and Xavier Zeven Garcia. So far, the only official identifications made in the human remains found in the San Luis Valley are Martinez and Hammel.

The CBI announced that the remains of three people were found on two separate Conejos County properties near the town of Las Sauces on Nov. 18, 2020.

Adre Baroz was arrested on Nov. 19, 2020 at a motel in Gallup, near the New Mexico-Arizona border after authorities named him as a suspect in the investigation. He’s being held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

Since Adre Baroz’s arrest, Francisco Ramirez, 38; Julius Anthony Baroz, 30; and CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, have all been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

