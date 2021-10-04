COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect died after a shooting with Colorado Springs police Sunday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the Walmart along the 3200 block of E. Platte Avenue around 3:50 p.m. for a person suspected of shoplifting.

When the officer attempted to contact the man, he ran away, police said. Shortly afterward, the officer found the suspect just east of the parking lot hiding behind a vehicle.

The officer used a Taser on the suspect when he failed to comply. At the same time, the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun and fired one round at the officer, police said.

The officer fired back at the suspect and struck him. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police were not injured. The involved officer is on administrative leave, per CSPD policy.