Suspect killed, deputy injured in altercation in Adams County

TheDenverChannel.com Team
6:11 AM, Jan 17, 2018
2 hours ago
deputy involved shooting | officer involved shooting | adams county | adams county sheriffs office | adams county shooting
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A man is dead after getting into an altercation with an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday night.

The deputy responded to the Pinetree Village Apartments, 7520 Broadway, at about 9:13 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy encountered a man in the hallway who became "aggressive."

The deputy first fired his Taser to try to subdue the man and then fired his gun, deputies said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deputy also was transported for treatment of a head injury.

Officials have not identified either the suspect or the deputy involved.

The deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top