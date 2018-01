THORNTON, Colo. ­— A suspect was shot and wounded by Thornton Police Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 9700 block of Grant Street near the intersection of Thornton Parkway.

Police say the suspect was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured.

The events that led up to the shooting are not yet known.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.