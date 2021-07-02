Suspect injured in Greeley police shooting in June released from hospital, jailed

GREELEY, Colo. — A suspect accused of pointing a crossbow at Greeley police officers, who then opened fire on him, in mid-June was discharged from the hospital Wednesday night and booked into jail.

Randy Eberhardt, 57, faces eight counts of first-degree assault on a peace officer, one count of second-degree assault on a peace officer, one count of first-degree burglary, and two counts of third-degree assault.

The charges stem from an incident at 7:44 p.m on June 14. That evening, Greeley police responded to the 400 block of North 35th Avenue after receiving a report of a disturbance and a possible burglary in progress.

When the officers arrived and found Eberhardt, he was "uncooperative" with them, police said. He barricaded himself inside his trailer and refused to come out. Police said he also told dispatchers he would shoot the officers if they didn't leave his property.

At 8:25 p.m., Eberhardt man stepped outside and allegedly pointed a crossbow at officers. An officer fired one shot and Eberhardt retreated into his home. Nobody was injured in this initial shooting.

At 9:14 p.m., he appeared at the front door of his home, once again allegedly brandishing the crossbow.

At this point, "an officer-involved shooting occurred," the police department reported.

Eberhardt was injured and brought to North Colorado Medical Center for treatment.

He was released on Wednesday and booked into the Weld County Jail.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting. Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to call Weld County Sheriff’s Office Det. Nick Kollath at 970-400-2822.