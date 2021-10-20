Watch
Suspect in shooting of teen turns herself in to Denver police

Denver7
Posted at 10:43 PM, Oct 19, 2021
DENVER — The suspect in a homicide, who investigators have been searching for since September, has turned herself in to the Denver Police Department.

Ashlye Handy, 33, turned herself in on Tuesday. She’s being held on a charge of first-degree homicide for a shooting that happened on Sept. 15.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said 16-year-old Abreham Yohhanes was the victim killed in the shooting at 1437 N. Yosemite St.

The Denver Police Department did not provide further details into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

