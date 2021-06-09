Suspect in shooting of Colorado Springs police officer arrested

DENVER – Colorado Springs police on Tuesday arrested the man suspected of shooting a police officer last Friday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Jacob Aaron Sedillo, 25, was taken into custody without incident but did not say where he was arrested.

Sedillo is accused of shooting an officer Friday night during a traffic stop. The officer, who has still not been identified, has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home, Colorado Springs police said Monday.

Sedillo was arrested for suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Officers stopped two “suspicious” motorcyclists in an Auto Zone parking lot around 8 p.m. last Friday, during which time Sedillo allegedly shot the officer, who did not return fire, the department said.

He fled the scene after the shooting and had remained at-large until Tuesday. Colorado Springs police said the investigation into the shooting remains active. They ask any witnesses to the shooting to call them at 719-444-7000 or contact them through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

